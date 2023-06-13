5.4-magnitude earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

scorecardresearch
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India including Chandigarh and Mohali on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake is estimated to be of magnitude 5.4 and has impacted countries include India, Pakistan and China, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

According to initial reports, the earthquake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

A Delhi local said that he felt the tremors of the earthquake while getting out of the subway on the metro station. The local said: "I felt the tremors of the earthquake when I was getting out of the subway. I got a little scared, then came out in a hurry: A local after feeling the tremors in Delhi". 

A local shopkeeper from Srinagar told ANI that school children got scared because of the earthquake and people in the shops rushed out. The local said: "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Twitter users also shared videos of earthquake on the microblogging platform. Others also shared hilarious memes about the earthquake. 

Published on: Jun 13, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
