4-year-old child mauled to death by street dogs; disturbing video surfaces

A four-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs at a housing society in Hyderabad

CCTV footage of the incident has now emerged and is being shared across social media platforms.

In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs at a housing society in Hyderabad.

CCTV footage of the incident has now emerged and is being shared across social media platforms. The clip shows the canines suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down.

In the video, the boy can be seen making efforts to escape, however, the dogs close in and push him to the ground.

Horrifying video from Hyderabad of a 4-year-old boy being mauled by a pack of dogs. The boy unfortunately didn’t survive the attack. pic.twitter.com/ieee8o9psK — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 21, 2023

The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said, according to PTI.

A dog-catching drive was undertaken in the area as per the guidelines and as many as 28 street dogs were caught for sterilisation in the last two days, but most of them were found to be sterilised, the official said adding the dogs were subsequently released.

The family hails from Nizamabad district in the state.

According to reports, the child's father, Gangadhar, works as a security personnel. He took his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

A similar incident took place in the recent past when a two-year-old girl was attacked by street dogs in Surat. The toddler suffered severe injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach.

On February 8, a four-year-old boy sleeping in the open was mauled to death near Surat city.

