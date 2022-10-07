5 new Goa hotels to check out this Diwali long weekend

Sun-kissed beaches, myriad shades of the sea, palm trees, vast stretches of greenery, great food and drink and innumerable places to chill make Goa India’s numero uno travel destination. Last year, nearly 3.3 million people travelled to Goa. More tourists also mean more hotels. Here’s a look at 5 newly-opened hotels that you can check out for the Diwali long weekend in case you are headed to Goa.

MansionHaus, Anjuna

A heritage property turned boutique hotel, MansionHaus is all about timeless architecture, curated gastronomic journeys and relaxation in beautiful environs. Located in Goa’s most effervescent neighbourhood Anjuna, MansionHaus is an 18th-century family residence restored to its full glory -- where old-world Portuguese charm marries contemporary aesthetics. MansionHaus’ nine suites come either with pool access, private pool or jacuzzi and range from 310 – 650 sq. ft. Each suite has a garden or overlooks the mansion’s main garden. The hosts ensure that guests have a comfortable stay and a private experience without the service being intrusive. During your stay, you can opt for any of the unique experiences that MansionHaus offers - sound meditation, pilates, private chef’s table with food and wine pairings to name a few. It’s an adult-only accommodation.

Prices: Starting at Rs 20,000 per night plus taxes

Larisa Resort, Ashwem

Larisa Resort is a beautiful boutique property located within 2.5 acres of greenery in North Goa’s Ashwem area. It’s the perfect place for a laid-back holiday. The 20-room property offers premium amenities like a spa, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a generously-sized pool with a bar. Chill in the green environs or walk to Ashwem beach, 10-minutes away. The property was built using locally sourced materials such as laterite stone, thatch for the roofs, and bamboo. The rooms are bright and colourful but you still get the Goa touch with the use of Goan tiles.

Out of the 20 rooms at the resort, 14 are luxury cottages, 4 are cottage suites, and 2 are two-bedroom cottage suites. All rooms come with an open deck and a hot tub.

Price: Starting at Rs 12,000 per night plus taxes

Storii by ITC Hotels Shanti Morada, Saligao

This charming boutique hotel holds myriad stories within its century-old walls, representing a confluence of Portuguese and Indian cultures. Originally built in 1897 and called ‘Casa de Morada’ or home of happiness, the property has now been restored. Designed for experiential travellers who enjoy connecting with their environment, Storii by ITC Hotels offers experiences that lend themselves to memories. How about strengthening your culinary skills with the executive chef – you can visit the local vegetable and fish market with the chef, learn how to select the best produce and then prepare a scrumptious feast with the chef. Or relish a delicious private picnic meal in the gardens, or go explore Goa’s churches or Saligaon village.

Price: Starts at Rs 13,000 per night plus taxes.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali

The Postcard Hideaway in Goa's Netravali is a resort with 20 rooms spread across 20 acres that overlook lush hills surrounded by the Western Ghats. The hotel offers visitors a chance to detox and destress in a luxuriant green setting, away from the cacophony of life. It's a great destination for those visiting Goa for a breather from the city rigmarole. Netravali's other residents, such as black panthers, giant squirrels, and great pied hornbills, are among its many attractions. Then there are the hidden waterfalls and untouched corners, which are ideal for a picnic with books, great food and drinks. The Postcard Hideaway celebrates the rich flavours of local Goan cuisine, from the Panjim special ros omelette to the extremely delectable Konkan thali, using ingredients from the resort's organic garden.

Price: Starting Rs 30,000 per night plus taxes

Radisson Resort, Baga

Catering for both business and leisure travellers, the newly opened Radisson Resort Goa Baga is located just 800m from Baga Beach. The hotel’s two restaurants offer both local and international cuisine. The all-day Café de Port features live cooking stations and the Julep bar offers cocktails with music. The hotel has 95 rooms and suites. It’s the perfect destination if you want to stay near all the action of Baga beach, one of Goa’s most popular beaches.

Price: Starting at Rs 15,000 per night plus taxes.