6 dead after school bus-car collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; video surfaces

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Tuesday morning. The front portion of the car was badly damaged and the school bus moved towards the divider after the crash.

A video of the horrific incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, the school bus could be seen coming from the wrong direction when the accident took place. Reportedly, there were no students on the school bus when the mishap occurred.

CCTV footage of the SUV-bus accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/ZeIilkh3cQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023

RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic), gave details of the accident and said six people died on the spot, while two are critically injured. "The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver. He was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi," he said, according to an India Today report.

The ADCP further stated that the driver of the bus had been arrested.

As per the police, the occupants of the car were members of the same family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those who died. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in district Ghaziabad. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," said the CM's Office in a tweet.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment, the post read further.

On Monday, at least nine people were killed, while seven others were injured when a gas tanker overturned on a tempo in the Lilapur area of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, about 15 km away from the district headquarters.

(With inputs from Mayank Gaur)

