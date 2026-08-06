'They grilled me for denims': Top IIM graduate regrets taking a Noida job after JPMorgan internship

The employee shared, “I recently graduated (March 2026) with an MBA degree from one of the top 10 IIMs… I’ve had internships at JP Morgan, Aditya Birla Group and Director Merit Rank Holder at my IIM, and my bachelors is from the top 3 colleges of Delhi University.”

The individual shared that the company they work for has over 200 employees and has strict rules. The person continued, “They don't know any professionalism, not even know slightest of English language and expect everyone to dress so formally. If you ever tried wearing denims, the trio will personally call and grill you.” The person continued that the management hates change and deducts salary for being even 5 minutes late.

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The person also recounted being targeted in meetings: “The MD’s daughter who is a BTech Grad (from a ghar ke piche wala college), mentioned ‘Are IIM grads even talented’, in a meeting that had me. She taunted and targeted me at least 5 times.”



Social media reaction: ‘Start looking out’

Responses ranged from scepticism to sympathy. One user asked, “I find this hard to believe. You just joined a company because you wanted to live in Noida (!!!) And then it turned out to be a lala company. Did you do any research?” to which the OP replied, “I never prepared for the interview, just got placed because they liked my candidature.”

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Others urged an exit strategy. “Start looking out. Job hunt full‑time and move out. That’s it, Why are you even worried?” one comment read.

Another shared a similar experience: “I was you last year. I graduated from an IIM in March 2025 and got placed in a lala company with the exact same shit like yours. They were allergic to change… I left this job in April.”

A fourth advised caution: “I have worked in such a company for 5 months. My advice is to try to look for another job (as the market is cooked, don't leave without getting another offer letter in hand). But please start looking. It's not sustainable.”

READ ALSO: IIM-B students created 1.8 million jobs, funded over 1,200 startups. BigBasket, Delhivery, Licious among notable mentions

The larger lesson for fresh MBA hires

The post underscores a broader reality for early‑career professionals: brand value on a CV does not guarantee a healthy workplace, and culture fit matters as much as compensation. For IIM and other top‑B‑school grads entering a tight market, doing deeper due diligence—checking Glassdoor reviews, speaking to current or former employees, and clarifying policies on attendance, dress code and variable pay—before signing.