'A friend was dropping us back home when a cement block..': Bengaluru man’s harrowing experience while driving at wee hours

In Bengaluru, a man's car was hit by a cement block while he was driving at 2:30 am. The incident happened on the NICE Road, connecting Bannerghatta Road and Hosur Road. The man, who has been identified as Aashish Bansal, was driving home with a friend when he was hit by the cement block.

The block hit the windshield of his car, causing it to shatter. The man was not injured in the incident, but he was very shaken up. He was sitting in the passenger seat when the brick cement block was thrown.

Be very careful and pray when you're driving out on NICE Road after dark. A friend was dropping us back home when a cement block, roughly 6"x3"x3" cement block was thrown at the car from one of the connecting bridges over the NICE Road between Bannerghatta Road and Hosur Road at… pic.twitter.com/vgbzg4WYDO — Aashish Bansal (@Unbelted) November 13, 2023

"Be very careful and pray when you're driving out on NICE Road after dark," Bansal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"A friend was dropping us back home when a cement block, roughly 6"x3"x3" cement block was thrown at the car from one of the connecting bridges over the NICE Road between Bannerghatta Road and Hosur Road at about 2:30am this morning," he wrote.

Bansal went on to explain how his car's wiper blades had protected him and how the cement block had created a hole near the bottom of the windscreen.

"The car was doing 70-80kph and the impact was dulled by the wiper blades. If the wiper blades had not taken the impact directly, the block would have hit me sitting in the front passenger seat easily - the windshield had a gaping hole towards the bottom," he wrote.

The viral post about the Bengaluru man's experience received many comments from users who were relieved that he had escaped without suffering any major injuries.

Many people also expressed their anger and frustration at the incident, and they called for the police to take swift action to identify and apprehend the person who threw the cement block.

"Thumb rule - don't drive after sunset. Unless you feel you are on safe road. Police can't do much. Gangs everywhere," a user wrote. "NICE was supposed to be a safe road. We took this route instead of the interior roads purely based on the safety aspect. It wasn’t to be," another one commented.

A user wrote, "A metal net can be installed to a height of 10 feet.. In fact, this is how bridges are covered in West also.." "This is damn scary! Hope you are all fine. May this message reach all for awareness' sake," another user wrote.

Bansal ended his post by asking local law enforcement to improve surveillance along these roads.

