'Blessed to have my in-laws' support,' says wife of Raymond's Gautam Singhania amid separation after 24-year marriage

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the wife of Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, has shared a video on social media of her participating in a Diwali puja with her in-laws at their apartment. The video was shared around the same time when Gautam Singhania had announced separation from her.

"Ever blessed to have my in-laws' unstinted support, love, kindness and help, at these and all times. Here on Diwali doing Pujas followed by dinner with them at their apartment, on this highly auspicious, powerful God-sent time of year," she wrote on Instagram.

Gautam Singhania took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and announced that he and his wife are parting ways after 32 years of being together as a couple.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives," he said in a note.

"As I reflect over the unfortunate developments in the recent past, there has been a lot of unsubstantiated rumour mongering, and gossip surrounding our lives fanned by "not so well wishers"," the 58-year-old industrialist wrote.

Singhania said that the couple will now pursue different paths from here on. He also said that the two will co-parent their daughters Niharika and Nisa Singhania. He also urged social media users to respect this personal decision of the couple and give them space to settle all aspects of their relationship.

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media in which Nawaz is seen alleging that she was stopped from attending her husband's Diwali party on Sunday, November 12.

Nawaz Singhania, in the video, is seen with another woman standing at the gate, claiming she was stopped by the guards despite receiving an invitation for the event.

The Diwali party was hosted at JK Gram, which is a property of Gautam Singhania, in Thane.

Nawaz Modi is the daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi. The two got married in 1999.

