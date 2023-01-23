‘A moment of pride…’: Indian student unfurls Karnataka flag at graduation ceremony in London

During the convocation, an Indian student from City University of London unfurled the Karnataka flag while receiving his degree. The video of him displaying the state flag on stage has gone viral.



Adish R Wali, a City University of London - Bayes Business School MS Management graduate, posted a video of himself receiving the degree and wrote, “I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.”

I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.

- ARW #ARW😎 #karnataka #bidar #kannada #kannadiga #london #uk #England @bidarupdates pic.twitter.com/Hofb01W0WX — Adhish R. Wali (@AdhishWali) January 21, 2023



The video that went viral on the internet has received a positive response from Twitter users. Several people congratulated Adish on graduating and praised him for his love of his native state.



Adhish posted the video on January 21, and it has received huge likes and comments. People congratulated him in the comments section. “Karnataka is and always will be the daughter of India no matter what. The very first line of our state song says, 'Jaya Bharatha Jananiya thanu jaathe, Jaya he Karnataka maathe'. You need not question our loyalty towards India,” a user wrote.



“Your love towards our Kannada land is impeccable. Congrats on your milestone. I hope everyone who is settled outside will follow your steps,” another user wrote.



Recently, the Karnataka flag garnered media attention for a variety of reasons. A student was allegedly attacked in Belagavi in December for allegedly hoisting the Karnataka flag during a college festival. The student can be seen bringing the Karnataka flag and raising it in front of the crowd while a group of students are allegedly dancing to DJ music inside the pre-university college in the video. The student who raised the flag was immediately beaten by a few other students. Many pro-Kannada organisations demanded an investigation after the video went viral on the internet.

Also Read: Starbucks trolled for promoting ‘Ajji-approved’ filter coffee for Rs 290

Also Read: ‘Pakistan ko restart kar rahe hai’: Pakistanis make light with memes as electricity outage cripples life