Aaftab Poonawala heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar in audio clip, Delhi Police  to match voice samples

As the investigation into the murder of Shraddha moves forward, the voice sampling test of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala will be carried out today, reported ANI. Aaftab was brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in the national capital for voice sampling testing.



A Delhi court on Friday approved the Delhi Police's request for permission to record Aaftab's voice after the police got an audio clip where the accused is said to be fighting with her.



According to the report, the police view the video as "big evidence" that will help them determine the reason behind the cold-blooded murder.



On May 18, Aaftab Poonawala killed her live-in partner by strangling her, then chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he stacked in a refrigerator that he had purchased especially for the occasion. During midnight, he would scatter the chopped pieces throughout the city.



According to an IANS report, the Forensic Science Laboratory stated that it had prepared the report of the marco analysis after Aaftab underwent a polygraph test last month and a narco analysis earlier this month.



A senior police official said, "The narco test report is ready and the investigating officer has been informed to collect it.”



The police made another breakthrough in the case when the DNA extracted from the bone fragments recovered from the Mehrauli forest area was found to match the victim's samples.



Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), stated that the police received the DNA test report from the CFSL and the polygraph test from the FSL, Rohini.



Aftab's judicial remand, which is currently held in Tihar Jail, was extended by 14 days on December 23. On December 9, his judicial custody was also extended for 14 days.



