Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Shraddha Walkar murder: A Delhi Court on Friday extended Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days, as per reports. Furthermore, the Delhi Court allowed the city police's application to obtain voice sample of Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

According to PTI, the voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters, the court said.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police moved a city court seeking permission for obtaining the voice sample of the 28-year-old, who is accused of having dismembered Shraddha Walkar's body and storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing off.

The court, meanwhile, dismissed Poonawala's bail plea as withdrawn and not pressed, days after he claimed he had no inkling of his lawyer moving a bail application.

Poonawala had earlier told the Court that he was unaware that a bail application was filed on his behalf. He informed the court that he had signed on the vakalatnama but was not aware a bail petition would be filed on his behalf.

"I would like the counsel to talk to me and then withdraw the bail plea," Poonawala had said, replying to an inquiry by the judge on whether he intended to withdraw the application, PTI reported.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Aaftab Poonawala, who met Shraddha Walkar on dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation later, allegedly strangled and cut her body into 35 pieces. He stored her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

(With inputs from PTI)

