Aamir Khan meets late Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's parents

Aamir Khan met Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's parents in Faridabad, days after her death. The actor met Bhatnagar's parents around 6 pm on Thursday and paid his condolences.

Aamir Khan inquired about Suhani's illness during his visit. Her uncle Navneet Bhatnagar confirmed the news of Aamir Khan's visit to NDTV.

Suhani Bhatnagar died last Friday at the age of 19. She was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. After her death, Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar told PTI, "Her lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid".

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Phogat in Dangal.

Aamir Khan's production house in an official statement expressed grief over the sudden demise of the young actor. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."

The post added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

In an interview, Suhani's mom talked about the bond Suhani shared with Aamir Khan. She told E24 that Aamir had always been in touch with Suhani. "He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this," she said.

She added, "Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter's wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day."

Mentioning Suhani, her mother said, "She was performing very well in college; she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant at everything and wanted to excel at whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud."

Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16.

