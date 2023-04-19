IPL MI vs SRH 2023: ‘Many mocked him for nepotism but…’, says Preity Zinta, backs Arjun Tendulkar

Bollywood actor and co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL franchise Preity Zinta has condemned people for mocking Arjun Tendulkar citing nepotism. Zinta congratulated the junior Tendulkar for showing composure in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18. She said his spot in the tournament is well deserved while adding his father and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar would have been very proud of his son.

Preity Zinta tweeted, “Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned (sic). Congrats Arjun. Sachin Tendulkar, you must be so proud.”

Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned 👏 Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar #SRHvsMI #TATAIPL2023 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 18, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar said he was happy to see a Tendulkar finally get an IPL wicket as he congratulated the Mumbai Indians over their win against SRH.

The Master Blaster tweeted, “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat and ball. Ishan and Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!” He added, “And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!”

A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙



And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

Mumbai Indians put up a strong batting total of 192 against SRH with Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Verma being the star performers. Apart from Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Agarwal, SRH batters could not deliver in this match. Arjun Tendulkar was tasked with defending 20 runs in the final over.

The junior Tendulkar gave only four runs in the first three balls. Arjun bowled a wide Yorker in the first ball and Abdul Samad missed the ball. While Samad managed to complete one run, he got run out at the striker’s end. He lost his line slightly after conceding a wide.

The junior Tendulkar gave a leg bye on the fourth delivery when SRH needed 15 in the last two balls. He then went onto pick his first IPL wicket Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This was the first time Tendulkar bowled the death over in an IPL match. He finished with figures of 2.5-0-18-1.

Also WATCH: J-hope from BTS enlists in military, shows his buzz cut; BTS members' send-off to Hobi makes ARMY emotional

Also watch: New York is World’s Richest City and home to over 3 lakh millionaires, 58 billionaires

Also read: BCCI hikes prize money for Ranji Trophy, other domestic tournaments; check details here

Also watch: IPL 2023 - Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals to face KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, RR vs LSG, players, match timings, toss; highlights from MI vs SRH

Also read: After making IPL streaming free, JioCinema is foraying into original content

Also watch: Who is IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran, whose pics from SRH vs PBKS match went viral