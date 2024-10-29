Abhinav Arora controversy: 10-year-old spiritual speaker's family files police complaint against YouTubers

The family of a 10-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual speaker has lodged a police complaint against seven YouTubers, alleging harassment and defamation related to the child's religious beliefs. The complaint, submitted to the Mathura Superintendent of Police, asserts that the online content created by these individuals was designed to mock and undermine the principles of Sanatana Dharma, which the boy follows.

Related Articles

In her statement, the mother accused the YouTubers of being "anti-Hindu elements," claiming that their videos were specifically crafted to incite hatred against Hindu practices and beliefs. She further alleged that the content was intended to humiliate and harass her son, who has reportedly been suffering from "immense stress and mental harassment" as a result of their actions.

The family expressed that the persistent sarcasm has pushed them to a breaking point, suggesting that it could lead to "absolute collapse and family suicide." The young boy’s emotional well-being has been profoundly affected, with the complaint noting that he struggles to practice his religion freely, fearing harassment both online and in person.

The mother highlighted the broader impact of the harassment, stating, “The mockery of his father has severely impacted our family’s dignity and peace of mind.” She emphasised that the entire family is being subjected to public ridicule, causing extreme embarrassment and emotional suffering.

Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

Adding a layer of concern, the family received a death threat allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, with a caller threatening their lives. The complaint reflected the serious nature of this intimidation, stating:

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she told newswire ANI.

Previous controversies

The 10-year-old influencer was last in news when a video showing him performing devotional songs and dancing alongside spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event went viral.

In this footage, Swami Rambhadracharya can be seen asking Arora to leave the stage.

After the video went viral on social media, Arora said that such incidents shouldn't be treated as matters of national interest. He added that while the spiritual leader scolded him, he later called him into his room and received his blessings.