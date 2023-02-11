Actor Rana Daggubati, father Suresh Babu face criminal charges in land grabbing case

Actor Rana Daggubati and his father Suresh Babu have been booked in connection with an alleged case of land grabbing.



Businessman Pramod Kumar, the plaintiff, filed the lawsuit in connection with a dispute over land in Hyderabad's Film Nagar neighbourhood.



Kumar claimed that they were evicted with the assistance of bullies. He claimed that Rana and his father were both threatening to leave the property.



Kumar had no other choice than to turn to the courts. Suresh Babu, Daggubati Rana, and a few others have been charged in Nampally. The court is also likely to have issued the summon. Meanwhile, the complainant is planning a news conference.



The actor came before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2021 as part of the investigation into the 2017 drug scandal case.



Rana Daggubati made his acting debut in the Telugu film Leader in 2010, for which he also received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South. Rana appeared in his first Hindi film, Dum Maaro Dum, opposite Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan a year later.

He is most known for his roles in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2016) as Bhallaladeva (2017). Rana has lately appeared in films such as Virata Parvam, Bheemla Nayak, and 1945.



Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati’s next movie will be Rana Naidu. It is an official version of the 2013 American crime series Ray Donovan. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla, in addition to Rana Daggubati. Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma wrote and directed Rana Naidu. Sunder Aaron is behind the initiative as Locomotive Global Inc.

