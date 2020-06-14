BREAKING: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

In shocking news to his fans, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide. The actor committed suicide by hanging himself in Bandra, Mumbai. The police has also confirmed that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died of suicide. Notably, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian, had also allegedly committed suicide four-five days back.

The actor reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, and his help informed the police about the suicide. As per initial reports, there were some friends at his Bandra house on Saturday. However, the matter is still being investigated and the exact cause of his suicide is still unknown.

Initial reports suggest Rajput was suffering from depression for the past few months, though police has not confirmed it so far. Reports say the actor went to bed really late, and that the house help came to know about the incident in morning.

Sushant Singh Rajput was just 34. Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive. His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shocked fans, heartbroken celebs can't reconcile

Shocked beyond words, says actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

"I met him just before the lockdown. Shocked," says Kunal Kohli.

#SushantSinghRajput I cant believe this. I met him just before the lockdown. Shocked. Please tell me this isnt true. kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 14, 2020

"Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken," says Aftab Shivdasani.

Sushant nooo!! thats the most disturbing news!!! so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.. #sushantsinghrajput Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post.

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops

Unending dreams carving an arc of smile

And a fleeting life,

negotiating between the two..."