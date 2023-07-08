Adani Group's 6,000-kg iron bridge stolen in Mumbai, 4 arrested

A 6,000-kg iron bridge was stolen from Adani Electricity's Malad office in Mumbai. Four people have been arrested in connection with the theft.

The 90-foot-long metal structure in Malad (west) was used to carry cables and other equipment. It was dismantled and stolen by the accused in the early hours of June 26. The theft was caught on CCTV footage, which helped the police to identify the accused.

During their probe, the police found that the bridge was last seen at its place on June 6.

As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, police scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a large vehicle moving in the direction of the bridge on June 11, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The police tracked down the vehicle from its registration number and found that it had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg.

Further investigation led the police to an employee of the firm that had been given the contract to build the bridge. The police arrested the staffer and three of his accomplices last week.

The material stolen from the site has been recovered, he added.

The bridge was worth around Rs. 1 lakh. The accused has been remanded in police custody.

Also Read: Heavy rain lashes Delhi, weather office predicts more showers in coming days

Also Watch: Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Himalayan vs Classic 350: Price, other details