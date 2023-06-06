'Adipurush' team's beautiful gesture: To reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre

With ten days to go for director Om Raut’s Adipurush, the film’s team on Tuesday announced that upon release, one seat in every theatre would be kept for Lord Hanuman. The gesture is to celebrate the beliefs of the people, the team said.

"Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it,” the Adipurush team said in a released statement.

“Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman," it continued.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush will release on June 16. The film will depict the events of the Ramayana, with Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram.

The film, prior to its release, has had its fair share of turbulence. Earlier last year, priests in Ayodhya demanded a ban on the film, questioning the film’s depiction of Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana. Chief of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das, also joined in, stating that the film’s portrayal of the aforementioned did not conform with the epic.

The criticism didn’t wholly originate from religious bodies, however, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak lambasting the film’s teaser, calling it a disrespect towards Hindu gods and goddesses.

“Whatever saints have said needs attention. Movies have often hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Whenever our culture was attacked it was these saints and akharas that saved our culture. We are proud of our culture,” Pathak said in support of the priests.