‘Adjust kar lo is not resilience...’: Viral social media post slams India’s declining quality of life

A recent discussion on Reddit has struck a chord with thousands of Indians, dissecting a question many rarely stop to ask — why do so many in India still struggle to grasp the idea of quality of life? The viral post came from a user who described the stark contrast between life inside military cantonments and the chaotic disorder of civilian life outside.

“Having spent a good chunk of my life in military stations, the outside world feels so overwhelming to me,” the Redditor wrote. “Inside a cantonment, roads are spotless, traffic flows smoothly, dogs are vaccinated and well-behaved, garbage gets picked up every day, and there’s unspoken respect among everyone. But step outside those gates, and it’s like landing on another planet.”

The post went on to paint a vivid picture of the daily struggles many urban Indians have normalized — from honking wars and reckless driving to littered streets and law enforcement that seems selective in its vigilance. “It’s astonishing how people can keep their homes spotless yet treat public spaces like trash cans,” the user wrote, adding, “In India, many people mistake ‘adjust kar lo’ for resilience. But it’s not; it’s apathy.”

The lengthy post — equal parts observation and lament — resonated deeply with readers who weighed in on everything from civic indifference to cultural conditioning.

One user remarked, “This is nothing — have you spoken to an average Mumbai person? Tell them life outside Mumbai is better, and they can’t process it. In India, nobody knows there’s a world outside their chaos. Even if they do, they won’t acknowledge it.”

Another commenter traced the issue to deeper societal roots, writing, “The Indian psyche is obsessed with compartmentalization that isolates people from reality — socially, spiritually, and mentally. There’s a cultural comfort in dysfunction, almost like Stockholm Syndrome. People find security in the same conditions that limit them.”

A third added a more structural critique, suggesting that India’s majority-rule democracy often rewards apathy rather than accountability. “Those who live better still have to function in this world. Bad behavior forces good people to either adapt or suffer. Democracy is about numbers, and when the majority adjusts to low standards, the rest are dragged down too.”

Many others echoed the sentiment that “quality of life” in India is often misunderstood as luxury, rather than a basic human right to safety, cleanliness, and dignity.

As the thread continued to grow, the discussion evolved into a mirror held up to Indian society — one where spiritual pride, social hypocrisy, and civic neglect coexist uneasily.

The original poster summed it up bluntly: “The idea of quality of life isn’t Western. It’s human. It’s about clean air, safe streets, and respect for others — things that shouldn’t be a privilege, but a norm.”