Afghanistan Earthquake: Heartbreaking video shows Afghan father crying over 14 family members trapped under debris

Afghanistan was hit by a massive earthquake on Saturday that left more than 2,400 people dead and over 1,200 injured in the tragedy. Several videos from the country that capture the widespread devastation and casualty have been making the rounds on social media. In one such viral video, a man can be seen looking for 14 of his family members trapped under the debris, including a five-day-old child.

In the video, this Afghan man can be seen helplessly crying and praying to God to save his family trapped in the rubble of the disastrous earthquake. He can be seen walking through the completely destroyed buildings and crying and calling for help.

The user who shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote in the caption, “It breaks my heart to hear that 14 members of his family, including his 5-day-old child, are trapped under the rubble. A devastating earthquake has devastated countless homes in Herat, Afghanistan, claiming the lives of over 2,000 people and leaving more than 10,000 injured. Sadly, the number of casualties might rise as there are still several missing bodies. My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected. #HeratEarthquake #SupportAndSolidarity.”

Several people showed their support for the Afghan people in the wake of the tragedy.

The Taliban administration said on Saturday that more than 2,400 people were killed. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake hit the west of the country, with one reaching as high as 6.3 magnitude. Reportedly, nearly 1,320 residences were crushed during the earthquake, along with damaging more than 100 buildings. The World Health Organization in Afghanistan reported that they sent 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to move the casualties of the tragedy to hospitals.

This earthquake in Afghanistan was among the world's deadliest quakes this year after the disastrous one in Turkey and Syria, killing an estimated 50,000 people in February.

