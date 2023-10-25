Afghanistan team celebrates World Cup win against Pakistan, dances on 'Lungi Dance'; video goes viral

On Monday, the Afghanistan cricket team won a faceoff against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 series. To celebrate their win, Afghanistan players were seen dancing to some desi beats of Lungi Dance on their way back to their hotel, and a video capturing this celebratory mood of the team is now going viral on the internet.

The video was shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Pakistan can't recover from this loss! Victory celebrations of Afghanistan is a stamp of it.”

In the shared video, the Afghanistan team players can be seen dancing inside a bus. While some players are standing between the seats and grooving to the upbeat song, others are grooving while sitting in their seats.

This celebratory video was posted yesterday, and till now, it has generated over 82,000 views. Several X users also came forward to comment below the post. “Why… Afghanistan played some absolute good cricket… They Aced it… But, Why wouldn’t we recover ??? We will IA get another opportunity, if not this tournament, May be next … but we will still keep on trying hard…,” reads one of the comments.

Why… Afghanistan played some absolute good cricket…

They Aced it…

But, Why wouldn’t we recover ??? We will IA get another opportunity, if not this tournament, May be next … but we will still keep on trying hard… — @DI (@adidtan) October 23, 2023

“Afghanistan you played very well,” posted another X user.

Afg you played very well 🙌 — Syed Atif 🇵🇰 (@shahjee_5) October 23, 2023

On Monday, Afghanistan won by eight wickets against Pakistan. This was the first time ever that Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in this format.

After this historic win, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said in a statement, “This win tastes nice. The way we chased was very professional. Looking forward to the other games. The way we chased today, we’ll do it again. The quality cricket that we have been playing from the last couple of years, the belief was there when we were playing the Asia Cup also. At the start of the tournament, I said that we want to make this tournament historic for our country."

Afghanistan is all set to face Srilanka next on the coming Monday (October 30) in Pune.

Also Read: Festive boost: Property registrations in Mumbai rose 37% YoY to 4,500 in October