After Cockroach Janta Party, former Amazon employee launches 'Corporate Majdoor Janata Party'

India just got a new political party, and this one is for the cubicle. Hot on the heels of the viral Cockroach Janta Party, a former Amazon employee has launched the Corporate Majdoor Janata Party — and the demands are ones every office worker will recognise.

The party's demands range from job security to humane working conditions, something that Indian professionals deal with every single day. The former Amazon employee wrote in a LinkedIn post, "After 'Cockroach Janta Party' crossed 13M followers on Instagram, I've decided to launch my own party: Corporate Majdoor Janta Party'."

Advertisement

Some key promises include: a 4-day work week and a mandatory two-month summer vacation to recover from corporate trauma. Towards the end of his post, the user wrote, "Manifesto drafting is complete. Currently waiting for my approval from 4 managers, 2HRs, and one Excel sheet."

MUST READ | 'Don’t take it sentimentally': CJI declines urgent hearing on plea seeking probe into Cockroach Janta Party

Read the full LinkedIn post here

Soon after the post went viral, netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some users poked fun, others posted their own demands.

A user wrote, "Fire this guy from his own business or at least block his corporate email id.... (sic)."

A fellow LinkedIn user noted, "Your party already has more realistic promises than most governments. Also please add: 'Any meeting that could’ve been an email will be taxed at 28% GST.' You have my vote, my resignation draft, and my muted Teams status (sic)."

Advertisement

A third user said, "This is one of the best versions of CMP I have seen so far amid many attempts. Much more relatable manifesto!"

A fourth user said, "Please add: After 6 PM, anyone saying ‘Just one small task’ should pay luxury tax."