After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet bans comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling TV anchor on flight

After IndiGo and Air India, now SpiceJet and GoAir has also banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kmara from flying with the airline till further notice. SpiceJet, in a tweet, tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo Airlines, saying it had decided to suspend Kamra from flying with the airline. Now, total four Indian airlines have suspended Kunal Kamra from flying in their airlines.

GoAir has suspended Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E GoAir (@goairlinesindia) January 29, 2020

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

Kamra responded to the SpiceJet tweet, asking PM Modi if he was allowed to walk or was there a ban on that too. Kamra also stated, "Now let's forget IndiGo for a moment, I have not even travelled on SpiceJet or Air India in that moment and there was no pattern here of me being unruly...So, why have they jumped the gun and banned me?".

Modiji can I walk yaan uspe bhi baan hai...



https://t.co/tDDfgK6JxT Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

*My statement on my flight bans* pic.twitter.com/qWT2OawSmx Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

In support of Kamra, another comedian, Kaneez Surka, told Spicejet, "Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo Airlines. You guys are such freaking hypocrites! Not that I ever fly your shitty airline but the hypocrisy is sickening."

On Tuesday, IndiGo and Air India suspended Kamra from flying in their airlines after he allegedly heckled TV anchor Arnab Goswami aboard the Mumbai-Lucknow plane. IndiGo has suspended the comedian for six months, whereas Air India banned him until further notice.

You guys are such freaking hypocrites! Not that I ever fly your shitty airline but the hypocrisy is sickening. Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) January 29, 2020

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Taking notice of the incident, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri "advised" other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra.

Meanwhile, Vistara said it would review the situation. "Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against any behaviour or act that compromises the safety, security and dignity of its customers and staff. We will review and follow due process in such cases," the Tata SIA airlines said.

