After Madhuri Dixit's treat to Tim Cook, her husband enjoys vada pav with Paytm CEO in same eatery  

A few days back, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took Apple CEO Tim Cook to Swati Snacks in Mumbai and made him try his first vada pav during his visit to India. Now, her husband Dr Shriram Nene was spotted at the same eatery with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience," Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others.

Retweeting the photo, Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it the “poor men’s vada-pao moment."

I call it “poor men”’s vada-pao moment 🤣 https://t.co/zWppXK73CE — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 30, 2023

Swati Snacks is a vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood. The eatery usually remains extremely busy, therefore it becomes hard for people to find a table before a wait time of at least 30-45 minutes.

Earlier, billionaire Mukesh Ambani had also shared that he has to have food from the place at least once every week when in the city.

Recently, Tim Cook met Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai and tasted his first vada pav at the eatery.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!,” Cook tweeted.

Actress Madhuri Dixit had shared a picture of herself eating vada pav with Tim Cook. She captioned it, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, visited India last month to open the company’s first two Apple stores in the country -- in Mumbai and Delhi.

During his visit to the country, Cook met several leaders of the country, including Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," tweeted Cook as he shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

