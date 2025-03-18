'Agar ye bhi nahi kar paya toh...': Chai Sutta Bar's Anubhav Dubey inspiring journey from failed UPSC attempts to being a co-founder

Anubhav Dubey, the co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, Monday took to X to share an inspiring message for those who have never received awards or recognition in their lives. In a heartfelt tweet, Dubey reflected on his early struggles, emphasizing how perseverance and determination ultimately led to his success.

"Till the age of 25, I hadn’t received a single award. I was a backbencher. Awards, certificates se mera door door tak koi lena dena nahi tha," Dubey wrote, highlighting how academic achievements never defined his journey.

Initially preparing for the UPSC exam, Dubey faced uncertainty about his future. Feeling the pressure of potential failure, he discussed a business idea with his friend and later co-founder Anand Nayak. Despite being an average student and not excelling in conventional areas, Dubey took a leap of faith and co-founded Chai Sutta Bar (CSB).

The doubts lingered—"Agar ye bhi nahi kar paya toh kya hoga?" (What if I fail at this too?)—but this time, he approached the venture with a renewed sense of purpose. He dedicated himself entirely to making the business work, and his efforts paid off.

Chai Sutta Bar quickly gained popularity, expanding across India and receiving widespread recognition. What once seemed impossible became a reality, with awards and accolades filling his office.

"Just because you haven't received recognition or awards doesn't mean you are not capable," he shared, encouraging others to keep striving for their goals.

Chai Sutta Bar started as a small venture in Madhya Pradesh in 2016 by Dubey and Nayak. The firm was later joined by Rahul Patidar.

