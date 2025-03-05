UPSC veteran’s no-nonsense guide to acing Civil Service's personality test: 'What worked & what didn't work'

A UPSC veteran who scored 200 on the personality test took to Reddit to break down what worked—and what didn’t—in his interview preparation.

What worked?

Talk to real officers:

The user states, "I think the number one thing I can advice to people is to actually go out there and talk to officers who are in 'interesting' positions." He recalls, "Before my interview, the collector, the commissioner, the VC of a university, and an IPS officer were very happy and eager to talk to me after hearing that I am slated to appear for the interview." Spending "1-2 hours with the Collector and Commissioner" and "around 2-3 hours talking to the IPS officer" provided insights that no video or mock interview could match.

Study transcripts and trends:

The author adds, "Go through the transcripts, everyday, be updated with what questions are being asked inside the boardrooms." Repeating themes and recurring threads in questions become a strategic goldmine.

Listen over read:

With advice to "watch Palki Sharma's VANTAGE" and tune into "Cut the Clutter by the Print and Sansad TV debates," he underscores the power of audio current affairs to build eloquence and command.

Master the interview anatomy:

He details a step-by-step approach—acknowledge the question without repeating it, answer objectively with phrases like "firstly, secondly, thirdly," and back responses with evidence. Anecdotes are a bonus: "Sir, last week I was reading an article by Mr. Ashok Gulati and he said…"

Mind your presence:

From dressing smartly to maintaining a confident demeanor—"Sit straight, but comfortably" and "look into their eyes as if you are staring into their souls"—every detail counts.

What did not work?

Avoid overdone methods:

The author states bluntly that "Obscure current affairs compilations" and "Too many mock interviews" (which he calls "3 very bad mock interviews") are a waste of time.

He warns against "Listening to too much advice from a lot of people" and deep-diving into current affairs beyond necessity.

Other pointers

Confidence and boldness were key. “You are being interviewed for a position of ‘authority’... Be bold and precise in your answers.” He adds, “Never hesitate to take a side and defend it to the very extreme with proper facts.”

His final advice?

The author concludes, "Look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself that you deserve it. Clearing a ruthless prelims and even cumbersome mains is no joke. You deserve the respect, treatment and the conversation you are going to have."