Agra man poses as Army soldier to give fake jobs in forces, arrested with false ID

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested Vikram Singh in Agra for impersonating an Indian Army soldier to scam people. He allegedly collected money by falsely promising army-dependent benefits. His arrest came after the STF received a tip-off.

Singh, a resident of Mathura, reportedly used fake ID cards to enter restricted army areas. He tricked people by promising army-dependent benefits and job opportunities at the army canteen.

A video of Singh admitting his crimes has gone viral. In the video, Singh is seen riding a bike when an official stops him. While one person records, another inspects his bag, finding an army uniform and shoes. Upon checking further, a fake ID card is found in his pocket. When asked about it, Singh confessed that he had downloaded the ID card from Google and filled it in with his details.

In the video, the official asks Singh if he serves in the Indian Army, to which he denies. Towards the end of the video, one victim reveals that Singh had posed as a canteen in-charge and cheated him out of Rs 5,100 by promising a job. Two other individuals also admitted to giving Singh money for the same false promise of employment at the army canteen.

“He would charge them up to Rs. 20,000 for fake deceased dependent cards and army canteen cards," ETV Bharat quoted STF’s Agra unit in-charge inspector Yatindra Sharma as saying.

A case has been registered against Singh at the Sadar police station for impersonating a soldier and running a job scam. This is not his first encounter with the law, as he has previously served two jail terms for serious crimes, including rape and fraud.