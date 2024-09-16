Uttar Pradesh: Agra woman seeks divorce after 40 days of marriage, says 'husband bathes 1 or 2 times in a month'

A woman in Agra has filed for divorce just 40 days after her marriage, citing her husband's lack of personal hygiene as the primary reason for the breakdown of their relationship.

She alleged that he rarely bathed, wore dirty clothes, and had poor oral hygiene. According to the woman, her husband's lack of personal hygiene made it difficult for her to be physically intimate with him and ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage.

The woman sought help from a family counselling centre, claiming she could no longer live with her husband due to his poor hygiene. She said he only bathes once or twice a month, resulting in an unpleasant body odour.

When grilled by officials, the husband confessed to his infrequent bathing habits, admitting that he typically bathes only once or twice a month and sporadically sprinkles himself with Gangajal (Ganga water). Despite this, during their 40-day marriage, he had bathed six times at his wife's behest.

A family counsellor told IndiaToday.in that a few weeks after the marriage, the couple began having heated arguments, leading the woman to return to her parents' home. Her family then filed a dowry harassment complaint and sought a divorce.

Following discussions with the police, Rajesh has agreed to improve his hygiene and commit to bathing daily. Despite this, his wife remains unwilling to reconcile. The couple has been instructed to return to the counseling center on September 22 for further discussions.