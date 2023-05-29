Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Rain might affect match on reserve day; Twitterati on tenterhooks

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been re-scheduled to the reserve day (Monday), after rain washed out the all-important final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department's prediction, light to moderate rains or thundershowers could hit some isolated parts of Ahmedabad on Monday as well.

As per weather.com, it may get cloudy in evening.

Even though the chances of a rain during the match hours is at 22 per cent, netizens are still furious and confused if they will be able to enjoy the final match of this year’s exciting IPL season. Some of them are trying to analyse and predict the weather on their own.

One user monitoring Ahmedabad weather said: “Thunderstorms slowly approaching towards our hotspot Ahmedabad tonight . Currently we can see clear sky turning into cloudy conditions from west as storms attempting to approach. So, need to track these storms closely during next 3 hours.”

Thunderstorms slowly approaching towards our hotspot #Ahmedabad tonight . Currently we can see clear sky turning into cloudy conditions from west as storms attempting to approach. So, need to track these storms closely during next 3 hours ⛈️ #IPL2023Finals #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/GZiYGcMPf9 — Vizag Weatherman (@VizagWeather247) May 29, 2023

“Fresh storm forming near to stadium, that could give short spell of rain in Ahmedabad in next couple of minutes,” wrote another Twitter user.

Fresh storm forming near to stadium, that could give short spell of rain in Ahmedabad in next couple of minutes. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/tOczyyJt2i — Odisha Weatherman 🌧️ (@OdishaWeather7) May 29, 2023

One Twitter user gave hopes to the cricket fans by saying, “The chances of rainfall has been reducing. Fingers crossed.”

Another user gave a detailed weather update on the IPL finals.

Latest #WeatherUpdate on #IPLFinals at #Ahmedabad.



North #Gujarat is currently experiencing thunderstorms with some development west of Ahmedabad too.



No weather impact is expected during toss and game will begin!



Rains (if any) is indicated b/w 8:00 - 10:00PM, should be a… pic.twitter.com/I7ArKlB5AD — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 29, 2023

