AIIMS Delhi cyber attack: 5 main servers hacked, China suspected to be involved

The cyber attack on Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which compromised the personal information of millions of patients was reportedly carried out by Chinese hackers and it targeted five major servers of the leading hospital.

According to a report by India Today, quoting sources, the stolen data was said to be sold on the dark web. To be precise, over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were available on the dark web and that included stolen data of VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities.

India Today quoted IFSO sources as saying that a total of five servers were compromised and the FSL team is now investigating the data leak. However, the IFSO officials were reportedly saying that no data was lost.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, Delhi Cybercrime Special Cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Forensic Sciences University, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, and National Investigation Agency, among others, are investigating the cyber attack.

Hackers allegedly demanded from AIIMS Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrencies. It is feared that the ransomware attack may have compromised the data of 3–4 crore patients.

The emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings' patient care services are currently administered manually because the servers are still down.

Additionally, the AIIMS network sanitization is ongoing. There are organised antivirus programmes for computers and servers. On nearly 1,200 of the 5,000 computers, it is installed. According to PTI, 20 out of 50 servers have been scanned, and this work is ongoing 24/7.

