Air India cabin crew wrote to seniors about urination incident hours after landing

The Air India international flight incident where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger, sparked outrage last year. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had to issue a show cause notice to Air India over the airline’s “lackadaisical response” to the incident that happened in November.

It is now learned that the Air India crew of the New York-Delhi flight had written to their seniors about the urination incident hours after their flight landed in Delhi. In the email, the crew member said, "During the course of the flight, a lady guest travelling in business class claimed that a male passenger came upto her seat and urinated on her while she was sleeping," India Today reported.

The flight staff claimed that the crew members were quick to take action and helped the lady change her clothes as well as assured her of all the help.

The email read, "Crew also cleaned the area, her belongings and sanitized her shoes. The belonging of guest seated on adjacent seats were also cleaned. She claimed she was well connected and wanted to file a police complaint. We categorically informed her that Air India takes such incidents very seriously, appropriate process and procedures are in place to ensure handling such incidents in an efficient way."

The email added that the woman passenger was assured all possible help in the matter, adding that the crew informed the woman that “if she desires, Air India commercial staff and security staff will meet her on arrival to help and offer assistance and guidance in filing the police complaint.”

It also added that the accused man, who was “a young adult in his early thirties”, was confronted by the flight staff and was made aware of the accusations levelled against him by the woman flyer.

