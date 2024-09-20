Air India issues full refund to businessman after his 'worst first-class cabin' video goes viral 

Tata-owned Air India has refunded the full airfare to Anip Patel, founder of the Chicago-based venture capital firm CaPatel Investments, after his viral Instagram video detailing his disappointing first-class journey from Chicago to Delhi attracted widespread attention.

Patel's refund comes despite the fact that he did not lodge a formal complaint with the airline. He revealed on September 18 that Air India reached out to him directly after the video gained traction on social media.

“I did not file any complaint with @airindia, but through social media, they saw this video — they called me today and refunded my entire flight,” Patel said in a comment on his Post. “They did make it right, and it's worth noting,” he added, acknowledging the airline's prompt action to rectify his unpleasant travel experience.

WHAT WAS THE CONTROVERSY

The controversy began when Patel shared a video on Instagram describing his experience during a challenging 15-hour nonstop flight.

"I had heard negative things about Air India in the past, but I was hoping the recent changes under new management would improve the experience — unfortunately, that wasn’t the case," he stated. The video quickly garnered attention, amassing 6.9 million views, 97,100 likes, and over 8,700 comments since its posting.

In his video, Patel highlighted the poor condition of the first-class cabin, which he claimed was unfit for a premium fare of $6,300 for a one-way ticket. “Everything was ripped, ruined, or had mildew on it. I understand it was wear and tear, but this was next level,” Patel exclaimed. He further elaborated on his grievances, noting that the food menu was missing about 30% of its offerings and that only one of each item was available for the four first-class passengers on board that day. “It was basically a first come, first serve,” he remarked.

Compounding his frustration, Patel reported that the in-flight entertainment system was inoperative despite attempts by the cabin crew to reset it multiple times. He noted that items in the cabin appeared to be taped to the walls, and there was no Wi-Fi service available during the flight.