Air India to launch Delhi-Dhaka direct flight from September 15

Air India has revealed its plans to introduce a direct flight service connecting Delhi and Dhaka. The primary objective behind this initiative is to enhance the overall convenience and comfort for passengers traveling between the capital cities of India and Bangladesh.

Starting from September 15, 2023, the new route will be operational for four days a week, utilising an Airbus A320 aircraft.

At present, Air India runs three flights per week connecting Kolkata and Dhaka. The decision to add more flights between Delhi and Dhaka comes as a direct response to the increasing demand for international travel to and from Dhaka. This surge in demand is primarily fueled by Bangladesh's rapid economic growth and overall progress as a nation.

"The flight, designated as AI237, will depart from Delhi at 1755 hrs and arrive in Dhaka at 2045 hrs, while the return flight AI238 will leave Dhaka at 2145 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 2350 hrs. All times mentioned are local timings,” Air India said in a press statement.

“Booking for these flights is now open through various channels, including Air India's official website, mobile app, and travel agents, including online travel agents," they further added.

Air India aims to improve flight frequency and provide more convenient travel options by introducing these extra weekly flights from Delhi to Dhaka. This move is intended to facilitate smoother connections to 14 domestic destinations in India and 14 international destinations across North America, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and the Far East.

Air India has established an extensive domestic network and offers direct flights to multiple cities worldwide, covering regions like the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. In January 2022, both Air India and Air India Express reunited with the Tata group after being government-owned enterprises for 69 years.

Air India is undergoing a five-year transformation to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart. The initial phase, called the taxi phase, involves reviving grounded aircraft, talent acquisition for flying and ground functions, technology upgrades, and customer care enhancements, as stated in their press statement.

The airline has made substantial investments, exceeding $400 million, to renovate the interiors of all wide-body aircraft. Another significant allocation of over $200 million has been made for digital and technological improvements. Furthermore, in January 2023, Air India made an industry- record order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. The initial aircraft from this order are anticipated to be incorporated into the fleet later this year.

