Air pollution: Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' category; schools shut in Gurugram, Faridabad

The overall air quality in Delhi moved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website showed. According to the data, the city's overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 394 at 9 am.

However, the AQI was recorded in the 'severe' category at several air monitoring stations in the city, including Okhla (412), Patparganj (404), Anand Vihar (882), at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

A toxic haze persisted over Delhi-NCR for the seventh consecutive day on Monday as the national capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 421, a marginal improvement from 454 a day before.

Delhi air pollution: CM Kejriwal chairs high-level meeting, schools to remain shut; top updates

1. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting over the pollution crisis in the city. The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials from concerned departments.

2. Primary schools (nursery to Class 5) in Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes until November 10. For classes 6 to 12, schools have been granted the option of shifting their classes online.

3. The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali from November 13 to November 20 to combat air pollution. Under the odd-even system, vehicles with plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.

4. With GRAP IV restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the capital from Noida is banned and curbs have been placed on plying of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

5. Primary schools have been ordered to remain shut in Gurugram till further order to protect children from rising pollution in NCR. Similarly, in Faridabad, schools will remain shut till October 12 for children from Class 1 to 5 starting Tuesday.

