Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, timings, venue, pitch report, weather prediction, squads and more

ICC World Cup 2023 tournament: Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will be host to the face off between Pat Cummins-led Australia and the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan on Tuesday. Today's match will have a significant bearing on the semis as Australia hope to continue their winning streak and Afghanistan look at improving their position in the points table.

Australia has remained unbeaten in their last five matches against England, New Zealand, Netherlands, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Australia is entering into this match after defeating England by 33 runs in their previous match.

Afghanistan has also won the last three matches it played against Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team will enter this match after having beaten Netherlands by 7 wickets.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 when, where to watch

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the clash between Australia and Afghanistan on Star Sports Network channels. The match will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 toss, match timings

The toss will take place at 01:30 pm whereas the match will begin from 02:00 pm.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 venue

The match between Pat Cummins-led Team Australia and Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Team Afghanistan will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The Wankhede Stadium will also host the first semi-final match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament on November 15.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the iconic stadium is favourable both for fast bowlers as well as spinners. It also has a distinct advantage for swing bowlers during the initial overs of the match.

The highest score ever recorded on the Wankhede Stadium was 438/4 by South Africa against India in 2015. On the contrary, Bangladesh's 1998 win over India with 115 runs remains the lowest score recorded at the match venue.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Can rain play spoilsport in today's match?

On Tuesday, Mumbai has a one per cent probability of precipitation in the afternoon and absolutely no chances of rain whatsoever in the night time.

During the day time, Mumbai is likely to experience a very warm weather with clouds and sunshine in between. Weather conditions will continue to be warm with patchy cloud cover during the night, according to accuweather.com.

Australia vs Afghanistan: World Cup points table position

Australia is at the third spot on the World Cup points table as it has won five out of the seven matches played so far. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is at the sixth spot on the World Cup points table as it has won four out of the seven matches played so far.

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 probable playing 11

Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Noor Ahmad/Naveen ul Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazelwood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitch Marsh

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Naveen ul Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Abdul Rahman

