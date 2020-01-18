Airtel extends early access to 'Big Bazaar - Sabse Saste 5 Din' to Airtel Thanks customers

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Future Group to offer early access to Big Bazaar's 'Sabse Saste 5 Din' for Airtel Thanks customers. Accessible across 376 Big Bazaar, FBB and Hypercity stores in 162 cities, Airtel Thanks customers will get early access to deals on January 20 and 21, before the official event kicks-off on January 22.

Big Bazaar's 'Sabse Saste 5 Din' is scheduled between January 22 to 26 and will have offers across home and kitchen needs, home fashion, electronics, luggage, fashion, and toys and stationary. The offers are already listed on Big Bazaar's website with some electronics offers on the Koryo brand. Some of these offers include 43-inch Koryo TV to be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, Koryo 3-star split AC to be available at a discounted price starting at Rs 22,999, storage water heater for Rs 4,699, 2.6-litre healthy fryer for Rs 3,999, and more.

ALSO READ: Big Bazaar to get listed on Amazon India

Users will have to click on the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' followed by 'Big Bazaar - Sabse Saste 5 Din' on the Airtel app and show the pass at the billing counters of participating Big Bazaar stores. In addition to early access, Airtel Thanks customers will have access to fast billing by booking their preferred slot and a Rs 100 cashback accessible by downloading Future Pay App (for first time Future Pay app download and registration only). To access fast billing, users will have to visit the Big Bazaar website and fill personal details along with the planned date, time and store location they intend to visit. Once done, customers will receive a confirmation on the slot booking through a text message or email, and the same has to be presented at the customer service desk at the store.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer - Bharti Airtel, says, "Airtel Thanks continues to grow through solid partnerships as we bring incredible benefits to loyal Airtel customers. We are delighted to collaborate with Future Group and bring an exclusive shopping experience to our customers ahead of everyone else."

ALSO READ: Here's Kishore Biyani's advice to start-ups on how to position brand

Airtel Thanks is part of Airtel's strategy of serving loyal customers with exclusive rewards. The new program is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel's strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Airtel Xstream to Wynk music, device brands and many more.