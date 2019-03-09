Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Check out the latest picture of the newlyweds

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta- the new Mr and Mrs Ambani have become soulmates after exchanging jaimala at the Jio world centre. India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani took the wedding vows with his childhood friend and diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter, Shloka Mehta, at an extravagant wedding ceremony today.

The lavish wedding will be followed by Mangal Parv on Sunday March 10 and the wedding will wrap up with Mangal Ashirwaad- the reception on Monday.

Akash and Shloka's wedding was attended by a number of corporate big wigs and celebrities from the film fraternity and the cricket world.

Check out all the pictures of Akash and Shloka's wedding here:

10.15pm: Bollywood's super stunning actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif aslo arrived at Akash and Shloka's wedding.

10.10pm: Here's the first picture of bride Shloka Mehta.

10.05pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal arrives at Jio World Centre with his family.

9.55pm. Uddhav Thackeray with son Aditya Thackeray reach Jio World Centre for the wedding.

9.50pm: Actor Tiger shroff arrives with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

9.40pm: Sidharth Malhotra arrived at the Akash Ambani's wedding venue.

9.25pm: Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani reaches Akash Ambani wedding venue.

9.15pm: Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a pink dress to attend the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

9.05pm: Raveena Tandon reached the wedding venue to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their wedding.

8.55pm: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan arrived at the JIO world centre.

8.45pm: Alia Bhatt reached the wedding venue of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in a lemon yellow Sabyasachi lehenga & chol.

8.35pm: Mukesh Ambani's residence antilia all decked up for wedding

8.20pm: Lakshmi Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, with his wife Usha Mittal arrives at the wedding venue to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

8.10pm: Mukesh Ambani escorts former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon at son's wedding

8.00pm: Mukesh and family seek blessings from elders

Akash Ambani accompanied by parents Nita and Mukesh, sister Isha and brother in law Anand Piramal. Starts wedding festivities by paying respects to Dadaji and Nanaji

7.55pm: Farah Khan, Indian film director reaches at the wedding venuue.

7.40pm: Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata reaches Jio World Centre to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

7.35pm: Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi reach wedding venue to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

7.30pm: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive with thier Aaradhya at Jio World Centre

7.20pm: Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi, along with wife Aparna, reach the Jio World Centre, where Akash is marrying Shloka Mehta today.

7.15pm: Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge at Akash and Shloka's wedding

7.10pm: Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet arrives at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

7.05pm: Google CEO Sundar Pichai at wedding venue in Mumbai

7.00pm: Hardik Pandya with his wife Pankhuri Sharma and brother Krunal Pandya arrive at the wedding venue.

6.50pm: Anu Malik poses along with wife Anju and their daughters at the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

6.40pm: Cricketer Kiran More arrive with wife Raavi More to attend Mukesh Ambani's son wedding at the Jio World Centre.

6.30pm: Isha Ambani's best friend and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding.

6:20pm: Wedding procession begins at Jio World Centre. Nita Ambani grooves at her son's wedding. Akash Ambani is all set in his groom avatar

6.10 pm: Zaheer Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani reaches at the wedding venuue.

6.05 pm: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chpra attends the wedding along with her mother

5.55pm: Sachin Tendulakar and wife Anjali reaches at wedding venue of Akash and Shloka to bless the couple.

5.40 pm: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the Jio World Centre with wife Gauri Khan.

5.30 pm: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wife Anjali Pichai attend wedding ceremony at Jio World Centre.

5.20 pm: Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta reaches at the wedding venue.

5:10 pm: Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari poses with Nita Ambani.

5.05 pm: Best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji arrive at Akash and Shloka's wedding venue along with filmmaker Karan Johar.

4.50: Mukesh Ambani's son Akash pays tribute to his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani on his wedding day

4.45 pm: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani greets from Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair and His wife Cherie

4.40 pm: Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao at the wedding vanue.

4.30 pm: Akash Ambani's grandmother Kokila Ben greets guests at Jio world centre.

4.20 pm: Mumbai: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek & former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony

4.15pm: Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani & Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, reported ANI.

4.10pm: Mukesh & Nita Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of their son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. The couple will tie the knot today in Mumbai.