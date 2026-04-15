Akshaya Tritiya 2026: From gold rush to farming rituals, how different states in India celebrate the festival differently

Akshaya Tritiya is one of those Indian festivals that is both spiritually significant and personally meaningful. Across the country, people see the day as a symbol of prosperity, charity and fresh beginnings.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19. The word "Akshaya" means never diminishing, which is why many believe anything started on this day carries lasting growth and blessings.

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From jewellery counters in the south to farmlands in the east and wedding mandaps in the west, the festival reflects India's diversity in full colour.

North India: Charity, gold and sacred beginnings

Across several northern states, Akshaya Tritiya is associated with charity, gold purchases and religious rituals. Families often donate food, clothes or money, believing generosity on this day brings multiplied blessings. Many also choose the occasion for engagements, property purchases and new ventures.

Odisha: Farming rituals and Jagannath traditions

In Odisha, Akshaya Tritiya carries both spiritual and agricultural importance. Farmers mark the day with Akhi Muthi Anukula, a ritual where seeds are ceremonially sown before the agricultural season begins.

The day also has major significance in Puri, where preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath formally begin. Construction of the iconic chariots starts on Akshaya Tritiya, making it a landmark date in Odisha's religious calendar. Temple visits, donations and community feeding are also common.

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Maharashtra: Gold, family meals and fresh starts

In Maharashtra, Akshaya Tritiya is closely tied to new beginnings. Families often buy gold, silver utensils or household valuables, believing the day invites long-term prosperity.

Many homes begin the morning with Lakshmi puja, while festive meals bring families together. Traditional dishes such as Shrikhand-Puri or Puran Poli are commonly prepared. In some households, newly married daughters are invited back to their parental homes, adding an emotional family tradition to the day.

Business owners in cities such as Mumbai and Pune also consider it an auspicious time to launch ventures or sign deals.

Gujarat: Prosperity through business and devotion

In Gujarat, the festival is especially popular among traders and business families. Many choose Akshaya Tritiya to make investments, begin new ventures or buy gold and property.

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The day blends commerce with devotion, as families visit temples, perform Lakshmi-Vishnu prayers and participate in acts of charity. It mirrors Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit, where faith and finance often move together.

Rajasthan: Akha Teej and mass weddings

In Rajasthan, Akshaya Tritiya is widely known as Akha Teej. It is considered so auspicious that many marriages are conducted without the need for separate muhurat timings.

Mass wedding ceremonies are common in several towns and villages, making the day socially significant as well as religiously important. Families dress in traditional attire, prepare festive meals and celebrate through community gatherings.

South India: Gold buying takes centre stage

In states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Akshaya Tritiya is strongly associated with buying gold. Jewellery stores witness some of their busiest days of the year as customers purchase coins, chains and ornaments.

Many families also visit temples, perform Lakshmi and Vishnu pujas, and begin new investments or purchases such as homes and vehicles. In some Telugu households, simple offerings such as Panakam and Vadapappu are prepared as part of the observance.

West Bengal: Business ledgers and blessings

In West Bengal, Akshaya Tritiya is linked with trade and fresh accounting cycles. Many shopkeepers begin new business books in a tradition known as Halkhata, inviting customers and distributing sweets. Alongside the commercial side, households worship Lakshmi and Vishnu for wealth and well-being.