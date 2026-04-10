Why is Akshaya Tritiya considered the luckiest day to buy gold — and is it actually true?

With Akshaya Tritiya approaching, gold shops across India are preparing for a rise in sales, as many people believe it is an auspicious day to buy gold. The tradition, followed for generations, has now become one of the biggest occasions for gold buying in the country.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya celebrated?

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Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. In Hindu belief, the day is linked to prosperity, good luck, and new beginnings.

There are several stories connected to the festival. It is believed to mark the birth of Lord Parashurama. Some traditions say the river Ganga came to earth on this day. In the Mahabharata, it is said that the Pandavas received the Akshaya Patra, a vessel that never ran out of food. These stories together have shaped the belief that anything started on this day will continue to grow.

Why do people buy gold?

Gold is an important part of Indian households and is seen as a symbol of wealth and security. It is also treated as a long-term asset that can be saved or passed on to the next generation.

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Because Akshaya Tritiya is linked to the idea of “never-ending prosperity,” many people prefer to buy gold on this day. It is seen as a way to bring good fortune and financial stability.

A big day for gold sales

Over the years, this belief has turned into a major shopping event. Jewellery shops launch special designs and offers, and many people plan their gold purchases around this day.

Along with festivals like Diwali and the wedding season, Akshaya Tritiya is now one of the most important times for gold sales in India.

Does buying gold on this day really bring luck?

There is no proof that buying gold on a specific day brings better returns. Gold prices depend on factors like global demand, inflation, and currency changes—not on festivals.

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In fact, buying trends often change depending on prices. When gold is expensive, people tend to buy less even during Akshaya Tritiya. When prices are lower, demand usually increases.

The bottom line is Akshaya Tritiya continues to hold strong cultural and emotional value for many Indians. But while it is seen as a lucky day, the actual value of gold depends on market conditions, not the date on which it is bought.