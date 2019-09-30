Amazon's Great Indian Festival , Flipkart's The Big Billion Days: Best deals in home appliances, electronics that can't be missed

With Festive season sale on, Amazon.in and Flipkart have left no stone unturned to woo the customers with exceptional deals and discounts. The two e-commerce giants of the country have launched numerous discounts on their respective websites. Both, Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' and rival Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days', kicked-off their festive season sales on 29 September. Amazon said that it sold Rs 750 crore worth of premium smartphones within 36 hours. Walmart-owned Flipkart said that it has seen a two-fold increase in growth on first day of Big Billion Days sale. The sale will conclude on October 4.

Here's a list of laptops, smart watches, dining set, beds, speakers and headphones which are being sold with huge discounts.

Offers and discounts on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale:

Electronic appliances

Laptops

HP 14 Core i3 7th gen 14-inch Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Jet Black/1.43 kg), has 23 per cent discount and will be available for Rs 29,990. The EMI starts at Rs 1,412.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 7th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/Textured Black/1.85Kg), is available on Amazon at Rs 24, 990.

Priced at Rs 52,618, HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 8th Gen 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Inking Pen/Natural Silver/1.59 kg) is being sold at Rs 42,990. The EMI for this laptop starts at Rs 2,024.

Dell Vostro 3480 Intel Core i3 8th Gen 14-inch HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Black/ 1.72kg) can be bought for Rs 27,490. The original cost of this laptop was Rs 41,574 .

Home appliances

The Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108 cm (43) Full HD Android TV (Black) is available at Rs 19,999 on Amazon.in. The EMI for Mi LED TV 4A PRO starts at Rs 941 per month.

LG 80 cms (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV with IPS Display & WebOS (2019 Model), priced at Rs 26,990, is being sold at Rs 14,999 after 44 per discount.

Washing machines

Samsung 6.2 kg Fully-Automatic Top load Washing Machine (WA62M4100HY/TL, Imperial Silver) gets 19 per cent discount at Rs 12,890. The EMI for this washing maching starts at Rs 607. This Samsung washing machine offers 2 years of warranty.

Whirlpool 6.2 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6.2, Shiny Grey, Hard Water Wash) has 26 per cent discount and is available for Rs 12,490.

Smart watches

Mi Band 3 (Black) smart watch is being sold at Rs 1,799 after 18 per cent discount. Amazfit Bip Lite Smart Watch (Black), with 45 per cent discount offer, is available at Rs 2,999 till October 4. Huawei Band 3E Smart Band Activity Tracker (Black) is available at Rs 799 with 64 per cent discount offer.

Offers and discounts on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Electronics

HP 15q APU Dual Core A9 - (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) is available for Rs 17,990 after 39 per cent discount.

Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen - The Gaming Laptop (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics) can be bought for Rs 59,990 with 29 per cent discount.

HP 14q APU Dual Core A6 (4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) is being sold at Rs 16,990 with 32 per cent discount

Smart watches

Flipkart is giving 23 per cent off on Honor Band 5 (Black Strap, Size : Regular), priced at Rs 2,299.

Mi Band 3 (Black Strap, Size: Regular) is being sold at Rs 1,799 during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale.

