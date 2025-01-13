Amid 90-hour work week debate, Shah Rukh Khan's old statement on hardwork goes viral: 'Aaram haraam hai'

In the midst of a national debate over the 90-hour workweek, an old statement by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on social media, adding fuel to the discussion. In a 2022 interview with Aaj Tak, Khan advised that to achieve success, one must be "restless."

He suggested that relaxation is only beneficial for those who do not aspire to succeed. Khan emphasized the importance of dedication and relentlessness, stating, "If you want to be successful, don't eat, don't sleep, don't rest, do not relax!"

He further explained that success requires sacrifice and that being at peace is not conducive to achieving one's goals. Khan shared a personal example, mentioning his own limited sleep and rigorous work routine to maintain his fitness.

The debate intensified as SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), advocated for a 90-hour workweek. He questioned the necessity of off days and expressed a desire for employees to work on weekends.

Subrahmanyan's views echoed recent comments by Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, who also supported extended working hours and advocated for a 70-hour workweek.

The great workweek debate continues, with industry leaders divided on the merits of long working hours versus a balanced approach to success.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, stressed that the focus should be on the output of work rather than the number of hours, stating that significant achievements are possible even within a limited timeframe.

He also said that holistic living helps one make the right business decisions. Holistic living, as per Mahindra, entails spending time at home, spending time with friends, reading and self reflection.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, panned Subrahmanyan's suggestion, calling it a "recipe for burnout" and not success. Goenka said that work-life balance is essential and not optional.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, argued that the quality of work matters more than the number of hours spent working. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, highlighted that hard work and ambition are personal choices, and not everyone aspires to top executive roles.