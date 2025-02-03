Amid India’s tax debate, here’s how Dubai generates revenue despite its income tax-free appeal

The debate over whether high taxation makes wealth a burden has reignited discussions about global tax models. As India deliberates on a potential tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh, many have pointed to Dubai’s zero personal income tax policy, which allows residents to keep their entire earnings. The comparison has led to a closer look at how Dubai sustains its economy without taxing individual incomes while maintaining one of the world's most luxurious lifestyles.

Dubai has long been known for its futuristic skyline and economic prosperity, but its tax-free earnings policy makes it an even more attractive destination for individuals. Residents, including expatriates, do not pay personal income tax, giving them full control over their earnings. This system enables greater disposable income, more investment opportunities, and in some cases, allows expatriates to claim UAE tax residency to optimize their tax obligations in their home countries.

Despite the absence of individual income tax, Dubai has established a structured taxation system for businesses and specific sectors. In 2023, the UAE introduced a 9% corporate tax on business profits exceeding AED 375,000. Meanwhile, oil companies are taxed at rates ranging from 55% to 85%, and foreign banks are subject to a fixed 20% corporate tax.

Other revenue streams include a 5% value-added tax (VAT), implemented in 2018, which applies to most goods and services. Additionally, municipal taxes are levied on property and utility bills, while the tourism sector contributes through taxes imposed on hotels, restaurants, and travel-related services.

Dubai maintains its appeal to entrepreneurs by providing tax exemptions for start-ups and small businesses earning less than AED 375,000. This exemption supports business growth and attracts investors while ensuring that larger corporations contribute to the government’s revenue model.

Dubai also benefits from comprehensive Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) with over 100 countries, including major economies like the UK, India, and the United States. These agreements prevent individuals and businesses from being taxed twice on the same income, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a business-friendly hub.

While residents enjoy a tax-free salary ecosystem, Dubai’s structured tax model on businesses and industries ensures steady government revenue, maintaining its position as a global economic powerhouse.