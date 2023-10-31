Amid separation rumours, Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram after celebrating son's birthday with Shoaib Malik

A day after celebrating her son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s fifth birthday with husband Shoaib Malik in Dubai, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story.

“Behind every strong, independent woman stands a little girl who had to learn to stand up alone without depending on others,” reads the post shared on October 30. Several photos from the Izhaan birthday celebration followed this post by Mirza. The shared photos show Mirza posing with her son during the cake-cutting ceremony, and the pictures also featured Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza’s daughter Dua, along with her and Izhaan.

Sharing more pictures in a post, Mirza wrote an emotional caption, “Happy birthday to the brightest star of our lives. No matter how dark it is around me, your smile makes it all better. I am so grateful to Allah for blessing me with you. Thank for showing me what unconditional love truly means. You have my heart forever my baby boy.”

Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018 after getting married in 2010 in an intimate ceremony. They had a mini pre-birthday celebration for their son in Dubai.

Malik also shared the pictures from the party with son Izhaan having Mirza in the background and wrote, “Happy birthday beta. Baba loves you.”

Since November 2022, the rumours of separation and trouble in the paradise of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been in the news. However, the noise surrounding the couple’s separation died after the couple shot together for the show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’, and Shoaib shared how much he missed Sania during the Eid celebrations.

However, the rumours again started doing rounds this year after the cricketer updated his Instagram bio and removed the portion that reads: “Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar.”

