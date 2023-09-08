Anaemia surged about 9% among adolescent women in the past 5 years, reveals research

Anaemia prevalence among adolescent women in India rose from 54.2 per cent to 58.9 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-21, revealed a study published this week in PLOS Global Public Health. The study further showed that prevalence was observed across 21 out of the 28 Indian states, though there were significant variations.

States such as Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura reported a substantial increase of 15 percentage points, while states like Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh recorded marginal increases of less than 5 percentage points, the study said.

The study conducted by researchers from Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, and Girl Innovation, Research, and Learning (GIRL) Centre, in the US also showed doubling of the number of states with anaemia prevalence exceeding 60 per cent, rising from 5 in 2015-16 to 11 in 2019-21.

Anaemia, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a medical condition characterised by a deficiency in red blood cells or a lower-than-normal concentration of haemoglobin within these cells. This condition subsequently leads to a reduced capacity of the blood to carry oxygen effectively.

Anaemia has substantial repercussions on both the physical and mental health, as well as the economic and social well-being of women. Typical physical symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath, which can contribute to depression, anxiety, and reduced quality of life. This can hinder women’s ability to carry out daily activities and work. Adolescent women, constituting approximately 17 per cent of India’s total female population, are especially susceptible to anaemia due to the unique physical and physiological changes they experience during this life stage.

The study aimed to analyze changes in anaemia prevalence among Indian adolescent women from 2015 to 2021 while identifying the key factors associated with this condition. To achieve this, researchers examined data from 116,117 and 109,400 adolescent women aged 15-19, gathered during the fourth and fifth rounds of the National Family Health Survey, respectively.

The study also identified several factors associated with anaemia, including having more than one child, lacking formal education, belonging to Scheduled Tribes, falling within the lowest wealth quintile, year of survey, and being underweight. However, Uttarakhand and Kerala exhibited a decline in anaemia prevalence during the study period.

The researchers noted that anaemia has emerged as a significant public health concern, with a particular impact on women in India. Yet, there has been a lack of comprehensive information regarding the prevalence of anaemia among adolescent women over time.

