Anand Mahindra says he's 'working hard' to learn Spanish; shares the challenges with a hilarious video

Learning or acquiring a new skill or language can be exciting and challenging at the same time. Recently, one such instance was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his social media platform, where he explained the explained the challenges of learning Spanish with the help of a hilarious video.

The Mahindra Group chairperson recently revealed that he has been 'working hard' on learning Spanish as both his son-in-law and grandson are Spanish speakers.

The business tycoon shared a video from language translation and learning app Duolingo and wrote, "Since both my son-in-law and grandson are Spanish speakers, I have been working hard on acquiring that skill—mainly through Duolingo, online. This explains beautifully why it’s not easy…"

In the clip, a Spanish speaker points out a number of words that sound similar in the language.

The video shared by the industrialist went viral on social media, amassing 2,25,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

"Yes, Spanish does have more tenses, and, consequently, more verb conjugation than English. It also has “masculine” and “feminine” gendered nouns and articles, and adjectives change to agree with the gender of the noun they are describing. Celebrate the progress you make," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user added, "It is full of peculiarities that can make learning difficult for both native and foreign learners. The grammar and vocabulary make the Spanish language difficult and have some of the most difficult skills to master."

A third pointed out that some Spanish words such as ‘kamisa’ (shirt) and ‘patata’ (potato) sound similar and even have the same meanings as a few Hindi and Marathi words such as ‘kameez’ (shirt) and ‘batata’ (potato).

I rarely post a positive comment when Indian businessmen post something. But this was fun, made my day. Sharing with a couple of Spanish speaking friends. — Top_Shot (@Top_Shot_CSGO) July 11, 2023

Although it may come as a surprise, English & Spanish are not so different, since both belong to Indo-European language family, they are more similar than they may seem at first glance.



Spanish language is immense & for this very reason, the language can be difficult to learn. — Shreyam Sharma (@yourstartupman) July 11, 2023

Its great u r learning new things,need to pass on this skilled to ur bottom line to learn how to improve quality n how to solve existing problems to keep customer happy n satisfied. July 11, 2023

On his post, Anand Mahindra also interacted with a Twitter user in Spanish. Responding to her tweet, which said that the language indeed is difficult and she is trying to master it as well, the Mahindra Group chairperson replied in Spanish, "Por supuesto! Yo tambien. Nunca me rendiré… (Of course! Me too. Never surrender)."

