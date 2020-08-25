Anand Mahindra shares picture of room for mother-in-law; Twitter cracks up

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a room that he would perhaps reserve for his mother-in-law. He shared the picture with a caption saying "End Monday with a smile". While posting the picture on Twitter, Mahindra said that he had received the image without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption-competition with it. However, another friend of his sent to him the same image with a rib-ticking caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mr Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption, 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over...".

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto the ground, but onto a set of stairs.