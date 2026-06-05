Anand Mahindra wants to help ‘Magician Kid’ from Nainital after viral video wins hearts

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again used social media to spotlight a talented youngster. This time, he is looking for a young boy from Nainital whose street magic performance has gone viral online.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra praised the child’s talent and expressed a desire to support both his education and his passion for magic. The video, shared by user Murti Nain, shows the boy performing impressive magic tricks on the streets of Nainital, leaving viewers amazed by his confidence and skill.

Advertisement

Yeh ladka bahut talented hai.



Kya woh abhi bhi Nainital ki sadkon par kaam kar raha hai?



Main na sirf uski padhai mein madad karna chahta hoon, balki jaadu mein uski dilchaspi ko bhi badhava dena chahta hoon.



Kyon na woh duniya ke behtareen jaadugaron mein se ek bane?



Kya… pic.twitter.com/lju2LokTBj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2026

“This boy is very talented,” Mahindra wrote. “Is he still working on the streets of Nainital? I want to help not only with his studies but also to encourage his interest in magic. Why shouldn’t he become one of the world’s greatest magicians?” The business leader also appealed to social media users to help him connect with the child and his parents. “Can anyone help me get in touch with him and his parents?” he asked in the post, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Advertisement

The video shows the young boy entertaining visitors with hand tricks in Nainital, a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand. While details about the child’s identity have not yet been publicly confirmed, the clip has generated widespread admiration online, with many users praising his talent and determination.

Mahindra has a history of highlighting inspiring individuals through his social media posts. Over the years, he has helped students, entrepreneurs, athletes, and young innovators after discovering their stories online. His posts often lead to wider recognition and support for talented individuals from across India.

The Internet praises the Mahindra's gesture

Social media users welcomed Mahindra’s gesture, calling it a life-changing opportunity for the young magician. Many praised the businessman for using his influence to identify and nurture hidden talent, while others joined the effort to trace the boy and connect him with Mahindra.

Advertisement

A user commented, "It is indeed very nice of you. One more life can be made beautiful with your efforts"

Another user commented, "Great of you to step in to support this boy's education and future. One small thought @Murti_Nain: You could have educated the audience and handled the context on the ground, as the person in shorts got worried and left in the video. Glad your reach is finally putting the proper focus where it belongs."