Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation: Business tycoon praises athlete Sreeshankar Murali, urges people to 'roar like a tiger'

Monday Motivation is a popular hashtag used across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to spread optimism, positivity, and life-affirming messages every time Monday rolls about. The idea is to create an environment where you push yourself to be your best version for the upcoming week or in other words, get your work done .

Tweets and post regarding this hashtag is circulated every Monday by many pages.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, also shares these Monday Motivation messages religiously for his followers. The tweets usually contains a positive and inspiring caption helping people to become productive as the week begins.

This Monday he wrote in his tweet about the athlete Sreeshankar Murali who won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in the men’s long jump category.

Murali fought against 17 jumpers at the 25th AAC but did not give up despite the intense competition. In his last attempt the young jumper pushed himself and made a jump of 8.37m, qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The business tycoon in the tweet encouraged people to take a leap that makes the difference in whatever we want to do.

"Sreeshankar Murali’s 8.37m leap at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand qualified him for the Paris Olympics. It was in his final attempt. And he roared like a tiger. We can all try to make that leap—the leap that makes all the difference in whatever we do," he wrote.

Here’s what people had to say:

One user, encouraging people to learn from the athlete, wrote: “ His leap at the Asian Athletics Championships was a reminder that dreams are meant to be chased, no matter how daunting the final attempt may seem. Unleash your inner tiger, take that leap, and let your aspirations soar!”

A user filled with inspiration wrote: “Inspirational. Even last attempt can be your best attempt. So, NEVER GIVE UP."

Another user congratulating Murali wrote:” True that. May we all leapfrog to the next level of our talent and goodness. Congratulations Sreeshankar Murali.”

