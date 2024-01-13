Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding invite out: All the details

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. An invitation card for their pre-wedding festivities has reportedly gone viral, according to which festivities get underway on March 1 in Jamnagar and conclude on March 3.

Jamnagar, in Gujarat, holds significance for the Ambani family.



The invitation has a note from Nita and Mukesh Ambani, which includes details about the venue, dates.



“We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities”, the note read.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29 in an intimate ceremony which was followed by a party hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai mansion.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” read a statement released on the day of their engagement in December.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani has completed his academics from Brown University in the United States and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

He leads the energy business of Reliance Industries.

Radhika Merchant, a classical dancer, is a graduate from the New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.



