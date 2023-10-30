Andhra Pradesh train accident: 33 trains cancelled, 22 diverted, says East Coast Railway

Andhra Pradesh train accident latest update: The East Coast Railway (ECR) on Monday cancelled as many as 33 trains and diverted 22 train services after a passenger train going from Rayagada to Visakhapatnam derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday, ECR CPRO Biswajit Sahu told news agency ANI. A total of 11 trains have also been partially cancelled due to the horrid train accident.

"A total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 22 trains have been diverted and 11 trains are partially cancelled," Sahu was quoted as saying. He added that the ECR has made alternate arrangements to ensure that they are not trapped in that area and have partially recovered the tracks. Sahu added that the ECR authorities are trying to clear the tracks by 4 pm today.

List of trains cancelled

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam cancelled on October 30

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur cancelled on October 30

18518 Korba Express cancelled on October 30

08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train cancelled on October 30

22810 Paradeep Weekly SF Express cancelled on October 30

22809 Visakhapatnam Weekly SF Express cancelled on October 30

18517 Visakhapatnam Express cancelled on October 30

08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Express cancelled on October 30

07469 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam train cancelled on October 30

08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special cancelled on October 30

08522 Visakhapatnam - Gunupur Passenger Special cancelled on October 29 and 30

08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special cancelled on October 30

17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express cancelled on October 29

17239 Simhadri Express cancelled on October 30

17267 Kakinada Port- Visakhapatnam MEMU Express cancelled on October 30

17268 Visakhapatnam MEMU Express-Kakinada Port cancelled on October 30

07466 Visakhapatnam MEMU Express Special cancelled on October 29 and 30

07467 Rajahmundry MEMU Express Special cancelled on October 29 and 30

12718 Ratnachal SF Express cancelled on October 30

12717 Ratnachal SF Express cancelled on October 30

12881 Puri Garib Rath Express cancelled on October 30

08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special cancelled on October 30

08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special cancelled on October 30

08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam train leaving from Palasa cancelled on October 30

22860 Puri SF Express cancelled on October 30

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express cancelled on October 30

17240 Simhadri Express cancelled on October 30

22860 MGR Chennai Central-Puri Express leaving MGR Chennai Central cancelled on October 30

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express leaving Rayagada cancelled on October 30

Andhra Pradesh train accident update

The East Coast Railway has also arranged free bus service to take stranded passengers to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram besides distributing food and water to the passengers of the affected trains. The ECR officials said that at around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from far behind at Kantakapalli, causing three coaches to derail.

Moreover, the death toll due to the incident has risen to 13 whereas over 50 people have been injured so far, according to Superintendent of Police M Deepika. Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site.

Victims with minor injuries have been admitted to the nearby Alamanda hospital and those having serious injuries have been shifted to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam hospital, Sahu further said. He added that the East Coast Railway is informing passengers through SMS and has also set up a help desk.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to visit the scene of the train accident at Kantakapalli in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. He will also visit the injured who are undergoing treatment.

