Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

The Animal Welfare Board's appeal that people hug a cow on Valentine's Day has been rescinded amid a deluge of social media jokes.

The Animal Welfare Board of India had issued a notice encouraging cow lovers to observe February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day,' a day recognised around the world as Valentine's Day. Hugging a cow would bring "emotional richness" and boost "individual and social pleasure," according to a government advisory council.

It further said that Vedic traditions are practically on the "verge of extinction" owing to the "advance of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and history almost forgotten".

Controversy erupted on social media with hundreds of memes and jokes that have also sprung up in response to the ruling.

The Animal Welfare Board is part of the Animal Husbandry Ministry, which is led by BJP MP Parshottam Rupala.

